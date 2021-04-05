﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 05 April 2021 23:59:59 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 3, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,766,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.9 percent.

Production for the week ending April 3, 2021 is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending March 27, 2021 when production was 1,760,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 77.6 percent.

Production was 1,526,000 net tons in the week ending April 3, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 66.7 percent. The current week production represents a 15.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 3, 2021 was 23,172,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is down 4.2 percent from the 24,185,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.0 percent.


Tags: North America  crude steel  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

24  Mar

AISI cites new economic report as reason to preserve Section 232 tariffs
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January
22  Mar

US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week-on-week
15  Mar

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week
08  Mar

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week