﻿
US raw steel production up 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 14 November 2022 00:28:56 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 12, 2022 US domestic raw steel production was 1,645,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.7 percent.

Production for the week ending November 12, 2022 is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending November 5, 2022 when production was 1,640,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.5 percent.

Production was 1,828,000 net tons in the week ending November 12, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 82.8 percent. The current week production represents a 10.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 12, 2022 was 77,992,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 78.8 percent. That is down 4.9 percent from the 82,049,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 81.3 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

