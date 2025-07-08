US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on July 5, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.781 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.6 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 5, 2025, is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending June 28, 2025, when production was 1.776 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.1 percent.

Production was 1.698 million net tons in the week ending July 5, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.5 percent. The current week production represents a 4.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date, production through July 5, 2025, was 45.199 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76 percent. That is up 0.5 percent from the 44.973 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.