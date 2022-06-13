﻿
English
US raw steel production up 0.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 13 June 2022 23:36:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on June 11, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,784,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.7 percent.

Production for the week ending June 11, 2022 is up 0.2 percent from the previous week ending June 4, 2022 when production was 1,781,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 81.6 percent.

Production was 1,844,000 net tons in the week ending June 11, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 83.0 percent. The current week production represents a 3.3 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 11, 2022 was 40,658,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.7 percent. That is down 1.7 percent from the 41,361,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 79.4 percent.


