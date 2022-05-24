﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.2 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 24 May 2022 11:10:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 21, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,789,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 82.0 percent.

Production for the week ending May 21, 2022 is up 0.2 percent from the previous week ending May 14, 2022 when production was 1,785,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 81.8 percent.

Production was 1,834,000 net tons in the week ending May 21, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 81.0 percent. The current week production represents a 2.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 21, 2022 was 35,199,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.3 percent. That is down 1.8 percent from the 35,843,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.7 percent.


Tags: crude steel raw mat USA North America steelmaking 

Similar articles

01 Sep

US raw steel production down 2.1 percent week on week
25 Feb

US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week on week
18 Feb

US raw steel production up 0.4 percent week on week
20 Aug

US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week on week
18 Jun

US raw steel production down 0.8 percent week on week
11 Jun

US raw steel production dips 0.8 percent week on week
20 Feb

US raw steel production up 0.8 percent week on week
09 Jan

US raw steel production up 0.7 percent week on week
22 Nov

World crude steel output down 0.1 percent in January-October
21 Oct

World crude steel output decreases 0.5 percent in January-September