 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 2.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 01 April 2025 01:59:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 29, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.697 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 29, 2025, is up 2.6 percent from the previous week ending March 22, 2025, when production was 1.667 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.9 percent. 

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending March 29, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 0.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 29, 2025, was 20.868 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.5 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 21.143 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in February

28 Mar | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio declines to 72.63% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.4 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 0.8 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent week-on-week

24 Mar | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increases in February

24 Mar | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 8.5 percent in February

24 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel sheet/plate exports down 1.6% in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports increase by 51.3 percent in Jan-Feb

19 Mar | Steel News