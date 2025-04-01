US raw steel production is up 2.6 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 29, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.697 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 29, 2025, is up 2.6 percent from the previous week ending March 22, 2025, when production was 1.667 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.9 percent.

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending March 29, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 0.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 29, 2025, was 20.868 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.5 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 21.143 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.