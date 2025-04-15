US raw steel production is up 2.0 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on April 12, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.689 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 75.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on April 12, 2025, is up 2.0 percent from the previous week ending April 5, 2025, when production was 1.656 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.4 percent.

Production was 1.695 million net tons in the week ending April 12, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 0.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 12, 2025, was 24.213 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.6 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 24.534 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.9 percent.