 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 2.0 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 15 April 2025 02:58:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on April 12, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.689 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 75.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on April 12, 2025, is up 2.0 percent from the previous week ending April 5, 2025, when production was 1.656 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.4 percent. 

Production was 1.695 million net tons in the week ending April 12, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 0.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 12, 2025, was 24.213 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.6 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 24.534 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.9 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

Ukraine reports 7.2 percent rise in pig iron output for Q1

10 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 2.4 percent week-on-week

08 Apr | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its outputs in Jan-Mar

03 Apr | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 2.6 percent week-on-week

01 Apr | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in February

28 Mar | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s steel export to import ratio declines to 72.63% in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.4 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

German crude steel output down 13.1 percent in Jan-Feb

25 Mar | Steel News

Italian crude steel production down 0.8 percent in February

25 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent week-on-week

24 Mar | Steel News