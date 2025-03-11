 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.8 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 11 March 2025 03:05:02 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 8, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.671 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 75.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 8, 2025, is up 1.8 percent from the previous week ending March 1, 2025, when production was 1.641 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 73.7 percent. 

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending March 8, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 1.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 8, 2025, was 15.850 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 16.055 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 73.7 percent.


