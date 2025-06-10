 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.6 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 10 June 2025 02:58:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on June 7, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.785 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 7, 2025, is up 1.6 percent from the previous week ending May 31, 2025, when production was 1.757 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.2 percent. 

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending June 7, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.7 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 7, 2025, was 38.072 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.5 percent. That is down 0.2 percent from the 38.165 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

