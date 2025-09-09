 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.5 percent - week 37, 2025

Tuesday, 09 September 2025 02:27:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 6, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.795 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 6, 2025, is up 1.5 percent from the previous week ending August 30, 2025, when production was 1.769 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.1 percent. 

Production was 1.667 million net tons in the week ending September 6, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. The current week production represents a 7.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 6, 2025, was 61.461 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 1.9 percent from the 60.339 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.


