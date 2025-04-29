 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.4 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 29 April 2025 01:06:33 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on April 26, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.706 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on April 26, 2025, is up 1.4 percent from the previous week ending April 19, 2025, when production was 1.682 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.9 percent. 

Production was 1.695 million net tons in the week ending April 26, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 0.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 26, 2025, was 27.601 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.7 percent. That is down 1.2 percent from the 27.924 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.9 percent.


