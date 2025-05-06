 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 03:08:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on May 3, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.725 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 76.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 3, 2025, is up 1.1 percent from the previous week ending April 26, 2025, when production was 1.706 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.0 percent. 

Production was 1.701 million net tons in the week ending May 3, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 1.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 3, 2025, was 29.326 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.8 percent. That is down 1.0 percent from the 29.625 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.9 percent.


