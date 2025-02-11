US raw steel production is up 1.1 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on February 8, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.675 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 75.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on February 8, 2025, is up 1.1 percent from the previous week ending February 1, 2025, when production was 1.656 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.4 percent.

Production was 1.726 million net tons in the week ending February 8, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 77.7 percent. The current week production represents a 3.0 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 8, 2025, was 9.209 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.2 percent. That is up 0.3 percent from the 9.186 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.