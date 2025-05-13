US raw steel production is up 0.9 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on May 10, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.740 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 10, 2025, is up 0.9 percent from the previous week ending May 3, 2025, when production was 1.725 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.8 percent.

Production was 1.709 million net tons in the week ending May 10, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.9 percent. The current week production represents a 1.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 10, 2025, was 31.066 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.9 percent. That is down 0.9 percent from the 31.334 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.