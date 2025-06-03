 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 0.7 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 03:13:08 (GMT+3)

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on May 31, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.757 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.2 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 31, 2025, is up 0.7 percent from the previous week ending May 24, 2025, when production was 1.744 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.6 percent. 

Production was 1.709 million net tons in the week ending May 31, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.9 percent. The current week production represents a 2.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 31, 2025, was 36.287 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.3 percent. That is down 0.5 percent from the 36.461 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.


