 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 0.5 percent - week 31, 2025

Tuesday, 29 July 2025 23:55:46 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on July 26, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.777 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 26, 2025, is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending July 19, 2025, when production was 1.768 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.0 percent. 

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending July 26, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 26, 2025, was 50.527 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.3 percent. That is up 0.9 percent from the 50.061 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

Crude steel production in Argentina declines in June

28 Jul | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB posts lower revenues for H1 2025 amid weak prices

25 Jul | Steel News

World crude steel output down 5.8 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.4 percent in June 2025

23 Jul | Steel News

Severstal’s sales revenue falls in H1 2025, sales volume rises

22 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent - week 30, 2025

22 Jul | Steel News

MMK’s crude steel output down 18.2% in H1 2025

21 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production declined in June

18 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

15 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News