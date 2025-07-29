US raw steel production is up 0.5 percent - week 31, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on July 26, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.777 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 26, 2025, is up 0.5 percent from the previous week ending July 19, 2025, when production was 1.768 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.0 percent.

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending July 26, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 4.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 26, 2025, was 50.527 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.3 percent. That is up 0.9 percent from the 50.061 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.