 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 0.3 percent - week 35, 2025

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 07:39:09 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 23, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.780 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.6 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 23, 2025, is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending August 16, 2025, when production was 1.774 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.3 percent. 

Production was 1.726 million net tons in the week ending August 23, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 77.7 percent. The current week production represents a 3.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 23, 2025, was 57.700 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.6 percent. That is up 1.3 percent from the 56.945 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

Brazilian crude steel production declined in July 2025

26 Aug | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 2.5 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

World crude steel output down 1.3 percent in July 2025

22 Aug | Steel News

German crude steel output down 12.1 percent in January-July 2025

21 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.4 percent - week 34, 2025

19 Aug | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls below 80 million mt in July, down 3.1% in Jan-July

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.7% in early August, stocks also up

14 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.0 percent - week 33, 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for H1 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in H1 2025

08 Aug | Steel News