US raw steel production is up 0.3 percent - week 32, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 2, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.782 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 2, 2025, is up 0.3 percent from the previous week ending July 26, 2025, when production was 1.777 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.4 percent.



Production was 1.705 million net tons in the week ending August 2, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.8 percent. The current week’s production represents a 4.5 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.



Adjusted year-to-date production through August 2, 2025, was 52.346 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.4 percent. That is up 1.1 percent from the 51.766 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.