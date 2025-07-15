 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

Tuesday, 15 July 2025 04:23:27 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on July 12, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.783 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 12, 2025, is up 0.1 percent from the previous week ending July 5, 2025, when production was 1.781 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.6 percent. 

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending July 12, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 5.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 12, 2025, was 46.982 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.1 percent. That is up 0.7 percent from the 46.669 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

US raw steel production up 0.3 percent - week 28, 2025

08 Jul | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal crude steel output up in Jan-June 2025

02 Jul | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output resumes year-on-year fall in May 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 27, 2025

01 Jul | Steel News

Crude steel production in Argentina increases in May 2025

27 Jun | Steel News

German crude steel output down 10.8 percent in Jan-May 2025

25 Jun | Steel News

World crude steel output down 3.8 percent in May 2025

24 Jun | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.2 percent week-on-week

24 Jun | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output down 4.7 percent in May

23 Jun | Steel News

Brazilian crude steel production increased in May

21 Jun | Steel News