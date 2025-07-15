US raw steel production is up 0.1 percent - week 29, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on July 12, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.783 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 12, 2025, is up 0.1 percent from the previous week ending July 5, 2025, when production was 1.781 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.6 percent.

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending July 12, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 5.1 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 12, 2025, was 46.982 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.1 percent. That is up 0.7 percent from the 46.669 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.