US raw steel production is down 2.4 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on April 5, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.656 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on April 5, 2025, is down 2.4 percent from the previous week ending March 29, 2025, when production was 1.697 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.2 percent.

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending April 5, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.3 percent. The current week production represents a 2.4 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 5, 2025, was 22.524 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.5 percent. That is down 1.4 percent from the 22.838 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.