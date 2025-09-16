US raw steel production is down 1.7 percent - week 38, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 13, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.764 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 13, 2025, is down 1.7 percent from the previous week ending September 6, 2025, when production was 1.795 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.1 percent.

Production was 1.657 million net tons in the week ending September 13, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 74.6 percent. The current week production represents a 6.5 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 13, 2025, was 63.225 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 2.0 percent from the 61.995 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.