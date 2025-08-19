 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is down 1.4 percent - week 34, 2025

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 03:26:15 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 16, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.774 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 16, 2025, is down 1.4 percent from the previous week ending August 9, 2025, when production was 1.800 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.5 percent. 

Production was 1.726 million net tons in the week ending August 16, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 77.7 percent. The current week production represents a 2.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 16, 2025, was 55.920 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.6 percent. That is up 1.3 percent from the 55.219 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output falls below 80 million mt in July, down 3.1% in Jan-July

15 Aug | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily crude steel output up 4.7% in early August, stocks also up

14 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.0 percent - week 33, 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts net loss for H1 2025

11 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron and crude steel outputs decrease in H1 2025

08 Aug | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 0.3 percent - week 32, 2025

05 Aug | Steel News

JFE Steel reports lower net profit and sales for Q1 FY 2024-25

04 Aug | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal posts 5.2% rise in crude steel output for Jan-July 2025

04 Aug | Steel News

S. Korea’s POSCO posts lower net profit and revenue for Q2 2025

01 Aug | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey’s crude steel output declines in H1 2025

01 Aug | Steel News