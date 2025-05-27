 |  Login 
US raw steel production is up 1.4 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 01:12:16 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on May 24, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.744 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.6 percent.

Production for the week ending on May 24, 2025, is up 1.4 percent from the previous week ending May 17, 2025, when production was 1.720 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 76.6 percent.

Production was 1.709 million net tons in the week ending May 24, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.9 percent. The current week production represents a 2.0 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 24, 2025, was 34.530 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.2 percent. That is down 0.6 percent from the 34.752 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.1 percent.


