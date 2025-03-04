US raw steel production is down 1.1 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 1, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.641 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 73.7 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 1, 2025, is down 1.1 percent from the previous week ending February 22, 2025, when production was 1.659 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.5 percent.

Production was 1.721 million net tons in the week ending March 1, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 77.5 percent. The current week production represents a 4.6 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 1, 2025, was 14.179 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.3 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 14.359 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.