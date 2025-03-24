US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 22, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.654 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.3 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 22, 2025, is down 0.8 percent from the previous week ending March 15, 2025, when production was 1.667 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 74.9 percent.

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending March 22, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 2.5 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 22, 2025, was 19.171 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4 percent. That is down 1.4 percent from the 19.447 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.