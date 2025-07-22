US raw steel production is down 0.8 percent - week 30, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on July 19, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.768 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.0 percent.

Production for the week ending on July 19, 2025, is down 0.8 percent from the previous week ending July 12, 2025, when production was 1.783 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.7 percent.

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending July 19, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 4.2 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through July 19, 2025, was 48.750 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.2 percent. That is up 0.8 percent from the 48.365 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.