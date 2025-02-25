 |  Login 
US raw steel production is down 0.7 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 25 February 2025 01:56:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on February 22, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.659 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.5 percent.

Production for the week ending on February 22, 2025, is down 0.7 percent from the previous week ending February 15, 2025, when production was 1.670 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. 

Production was 1.726 million net tons in the week ending February 22, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 77.7 percent. The current week production represents a 3.9 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through February 22, 2025, was 12.538 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4 percent. That is down 0.8 percent from the 12.637 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.4 percent.


