US raw steel production is down 0.6 percent - week 39, 2025

Tuesday, 23 September 2025 00:42:42 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 20, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.754 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 77.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 20, 2025, is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending September 13, 2025, when production was 1.764 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 77.9 percent. 

Production was 1.657 million net tons in the week ending September 20, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 74.6 percent. The current week production represents a 5.9 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 20, 2025, was 64.979 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 77.0 percent. That is up 2.1 percent from the 63.652 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


