 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US raw steel production is down 0.2 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 18 March 2025 01:33:40 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on March 15, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.667 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 74.9 percent.

Production for the week ending on March 15, 2025, is down 0.2 percent from the previous week ending March 8, 2025, when production was 1.671 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 75.0 percent. 

Production was 1.696 million net tons in the week ending March 15, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.4 percent. The current week production represents a 1.7 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 15, 2025, was 17.517 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 74.4 percent. That is down 1.3 percent from the 17.751 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 75.8 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel Raw Mat US North America 

Similar articles

China’s crude steel output down 1.5 percent in Jan-Feb

17 Mar | Steel News

AISI president pledges support as Section 232 tariffs on US steel imports go into effect

12 Mar | Steel News

Trump administration backs down on 50 percent tariffs for Canada following Canadian concessions on power price hikes

12 Mar | Steel News

US-Canada trade tariff dispute takes another turn as Ontario pulls back on 25% electricity surcharge

12 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is up 1.8 percent week-on-week

11 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine reports 8.4 percent rise in pig iron output for Jan-Feb

10 Mar | Steel News

CISA mills’ daily steel output up 5.0% in late February, stocks down

07 Mar | Steel News

Ukraine’s Zaporizhstal increases its output in Jan-Feb

04 Mar | Steel News

US raw steel production is down 1.1 percent week-on-week

04 Mar | Steel News

TCUD: Turkey again Europe’s largest steel producer in January

03 Mar | Steel News