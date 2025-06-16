 |  Login 
US raw steel production is down 0.1 percent week-on-week

Monday, 16 June 2025 23:39:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on June 14, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.783 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 79.4 percent.

Production for the week ending on June 14, 2025, is down 0.1 percent from the previous week ending June 7, 2025, when production was 1.785 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.5 percent. 

Production was 1.703 million net tons in the week ending June 14, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 76.7 percent. The current week production represents a 4.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year. 

Adjusted year-to-date production through June 14, 2025, was 39.855 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 75.5 percent. That is down 0.2 percent from the 39.868 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.2 percent.


