US raw steel production down 1.9 percent week-on-week

Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:03:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 23, 2023, domestic raw steel production was 1,693,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.7 percent.

Production for the week ending December 23, 2023 is down 1.9 percent from the previous week ending December 16, 2023 when production was 1,714,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 74.6 percent.

Production was 1,576,000 net tons in the week ending December 23, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 70.6 percent. The current week production represents a 7.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 23, 2023 was 87,047,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.4 percent. That is up 0.1 percent from the 86,953,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.5 percent.