US raw steel production down 1.3 percent week-on-week

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on September 14, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1.749 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.8 percent.

Production for the week ending on September 14, 2024, is down 1.3 percent from the previous week ending September 7, 2024, when production was 1.772 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 79.8 percent.

Production was 1.691 million net tons in the week ending September 14, 2023, while the capacity utilization was 74.4 percent. The current week production represents a 3.4 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through September 14, 2024, was 62.859 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.8 percent. That is down 1.7 percent from the 63.943 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.9 percent.