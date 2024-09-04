 |  Login 
US raw steel production down 1.2 percent week-on-week

Wednesday, 04 September 2024 13:34:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on August 31, 2024, US domestic raw steel production was 1,760,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 79.2 percent.

Production for the week ending August 31, 2024 is down 1.2 percent from the previous week ending August 24, 2024 when production was 1,782,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 80.2 percent.

Production was 1,742,000 net tons in the week ending August 31, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 76.6 percent. The current week production represents a 1.0 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 31, 2024 was 59,338,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 76.6 percent. That is down 2.0 percent from the 60,560,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.2 percent.


