US raw steel production down 1.2 percent week-on-week

Monday, 18 March 2024 23:08:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on March 16, 2024, domestic raw steel production was 1,714,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 77.2 percent.

Production for the week ending March 16, 2024 is down 1.2 percent from the previous week ending March 9, 2024 when production was 1,734,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 78.1 percent.

Production was 1,718,000 net tons in the week ending March 16, 2023 while the capability utilization then was 76.9 percent. The current week production represents a 0.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through March 16, 2024 was 18,307,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.9 percent. That is down 3.1 percent from the 18,886,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.7 percent.


