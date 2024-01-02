﻿
English
US raw steel production down 0.8 percent week-on-week

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 00:16:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 30, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,680,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.1 percent.

Production for the week ending December 30, 2023 is down 0.8 percent from the previous week ending December 23, 2023 when production was 1,693,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.7 percent.

Production was 1,576,000 net tons in the week ending December 30, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 70.6 percent. The current week production represents a 6.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 30, 2023 was 88,727,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.4 percent. That is up 0.2 percent from the 88,528,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.5 percent.


