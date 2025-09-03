US raw steel production down 0.6 percent - week 36, 2025

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), the week ending on August 30, 2025, US domestic raw steel production was 1.769 million net tons while the capacity utilization rate was 78.1 percent.

Production for the week ending on August 30, 2025, is down 0.6 percent from the previous week ending August 23, 2025, when production was 1.780 million net tons and the rate of capacity utilization was 78.6 percent.

Production was 1.726 million net tons in the week ending August 30, 2024, while the capacity utilization was 77.7 percent. The current week production represents a 2.5 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through August 30, 2025, was 59.469 million net tons, at a capacity utilization rate of 76.7 percent. That is up 1.4 percent from the 58.672 million net tons during the same period last year, when the capacity utilization rate was 76.4 percent.