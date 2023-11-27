﻿
US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 27 November 2023 01:16:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on November 25, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,687,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.4 percent.

Production for the week ending November 25, 2023 is down 0.5 percent from the previous week ending November 18, 2023 when production was 1,696,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 73.8 percent.

Production was 1,594,000 net tons in the week ending November 25, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 71.5 percent. The current week production represents a 5.8 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through November 25, 2023 was 80,388,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.7 percent. That is down 0.3 percent from the 80,637,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.1 percent.


