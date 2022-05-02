US raw steel production down 0.5 percent week-on-week

Monday, 02 May 2022 23:06:38 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on April 30, 2022, US domestic raw steel production was 1,775,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 81.3 percent.

Production for the week ending April 30, 2022 is down 0.5 percent from the previous week ending April 23, 2022 when production was 1,784,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 81.7 percent.

Production was 1,834,000 net tons in the week ending April 30, 2021 while the capability utilization then was 80.8 percent. The current week production represents a 3.2 percent decrease from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through April 30, 2022 was 29,848,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 80.0 percent. That is down 1.6 percent from the 30,340,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 78.0 percent.