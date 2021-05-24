﻿
English
US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 24 May 2021 00:37:54 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on May 22, 2021, US domestic raw steel production was 1,793,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 79.0 percent.

Production for the week ending May 22, 2021 is down 0.3 percent from the previous week ending May 15, 2021 when production was 1,799,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 79.2 percent.

Production was 1,223,000 net tons in the week ending May 22, 2020 while the capability utilization then was 54.6 percent. The current week production represents a 46.6 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through May 22, 2021 was 35,681,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 77.6 percent. That is up 8.7 percent from the 32,811,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 69.9 percent.


