US raw steel production down 0.3 percent week-on-week

Monday, 11 December 2023 00:59:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to the American Iron and Steel Institute (AISI), in the week ending on December 9, 2023, US domestic raw steel production was 1,697,000 net tons while the capability utilization rate was 73.8 percent.

Production for the week ending December 9, 2023 is down 0.3 percent from the previous week ending December 2, 2023 when production was 1,702,000 net tons and the rate of capability utilization was 74.1 percent.

Production was 1,576,000 net tons in the week ending December 9, 2022 while the capability utilization then was 70.6 percent. The current week production represents a 7.7 percent increase from the same period in the previous year.

Adjusted year-to-date production through December 9, 2023 was 83,640,000 net tons, at a capability utilization rate of 75.5 percent. That is down 0.2 percent from the 83,802,000 net tons during the same period last year, when the capability utilization rate was 77.5 percent.


Tags: Crude Steel US North America 

