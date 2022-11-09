US OCTG imports up 1.1 percent in September

Wednesday, 09 November 2022 00:45:50 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 182,512 mt in September 2022, up 1.1 percent from August but down 17.7 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $346.0 million in September 2022, compared to $321.3 million in August and $275.9 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most OCTG from South Korea in September, with 44,542 mt, compared to 28,606 mt in August and 70,452 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US OCTG imports include Taiwan, with 28,122 mt; Austria, with 24,459 mt; Japan, with 16,495 mt; and Canada, with 12,484 mt.