US OCTG imports down 34.1 percent in November

Wednesday, 13 January 2021 21:26:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 33,188 mt in November 2020, down 34.1 percent from October and down 70.5 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, OCTG imports totaled $38.1 million in November 2020, compared to $49.6 million in the previous month and $123.4 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most OCTG from Korea in November, with 9,913 mt, compared to 22,763 mt in October and 39,548 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported OCTG in November include Mexico, with 5,262 mt; Austria, with 4,488 mt; Brazil, with 2,385 mt; and Canada, with 2,362 mt.