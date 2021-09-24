﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US OCTG exports down 10.8 percent in July

Friday, 24 September 2021 19:53:47 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of oil country tubular goods (OCTG) totaled 10,545 mt in July 2021, down 10.8 percent from June but up 6.9 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, OCTG exports totaled $23.9 million in July, compared to $24.7 million in the previous month and $31.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most OCTG to Canada in July with 7,231 mt, compared to 7,848 mt in June and 2,463 mt in July 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US OCTG exports in July.


Tags: trading  tubular  pipe  USA  North America  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

22 Sep

US structural pipe and tube imports down 16.7 percent in July
20 Sep

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.8 percent in July
15 Sep

US standard pipe imports down 7.8 percent in July
14 Sep

US line pipe imports down 28.4 percent in July
13 Sep

US OCTG imports up 5.4 percent in July