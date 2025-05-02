 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US merchant bar exports up 4.1 percent in February from January

Friday, 02 May 2025 19:21:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,205 mt in February last year, up 4.1 percent from January and down 14.6 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.6 million in February compared to $4.6 million in the previous month and $6.1 million in February 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in February with 2,293 mt compared to 1,909 mt in January and 3,427 mt in February last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,805 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in February.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its merchant bar price

30 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic dollar-based merchant bar prices soften

29 Apr | Longs and Billet

Alexander Gordienko at IREPAS: Structural market volatility and global GDP slowdown anticipated

28 Apr | Steel News

Turkish merchant bar export prices decline

25 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic dollar-based merchant bar prices move down

22 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices fall

18 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic dollar-based merchant bar prices soften

15 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices decline

11 Apr | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official dollar-based merchant bar prices fall

10 Apr | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir issues merchant bar prices after long break

09 Apr | Longs and Billet