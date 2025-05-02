US merchant bar exports up 4.1 percent in February from January

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,205 mt in February last year, up 4.1 percent from January and down 14.6 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.6 million in February compared to $4.6 million in the previous month and $6.1 million in February 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in February with 2,293 mt compared to 1,909 mt in January and 3,427 mt in February last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,805 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in February.