US merchant bar exports up 15.9 percent in August from July

Wednesday, 30 October 2024 23:56:00 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,782 mt in August this year, up 15.9 percent from July and up 2.1 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.5 million in August compared to $4.7 million in the previous month and $6.3 million in the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in August with 3,025 mt compared to 2,615 mt in July and 3,137 mt in August last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,595 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in August.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

