US merchant bar exports up 1.2 percent in July from June

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,018 mt in July this year, up 1.2 percent from June but down 43.2 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.7 million in July, compared to $5.3 million in the previous month and $9.3 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in July with 2,615 mt, compared to 2,225 mt in June and 5,273 mt in July last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,363 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in July.