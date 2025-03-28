US merchant bar exports up 17.1 percent in January from December

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,038 mt in January last year, up 17.1 percent from December and down 31.1 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $4.6 million in January compared to $3.7 million in the previous month and $7.5 million in January 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in January with 2,004 mt compared to 1,707 mt in December and 3,465 mt in January last year. The other top export destination was Mexico with 1,909 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in January.