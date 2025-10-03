Japan’s Yamato Steel to upgrade heavy section mill with SMS Group

Germany-based plantmaker SMS group has announced the award of a contract by Japanese steelmaker Yamato Steel Co. Ltd. for a major modernization program at the steelmaker’s Himeji section mill to install advanced compact cartridge mill stands (CCS). The upgrade, set for completion in 2028, will significantly enhance the company’s capacity to produce beams and sheet piles, aligning with its long-term growth strategy.

The project will replace Yamato Steel’s existing universal roughing and edger stands with SMS group’s CCS technology, known for its high rigidity and compact design, making it ideal for brownfield plant upgrades.

SMS Group will provide the full scope of supply, including engineering and automation systems, core equipment and spare parts, and technical assistance and integration support. This will ensure a seamless transition without major disruptions to Yamato’s ongoing operations.

The modernization includes the installation of CCS 1000 and CCS 500 E mill stands, designed for flexible production of H- and I-beams and U-type sheet piles.

A major highlight of the project is the implementation of SMS’s CCS tandem rolling mill control system. This system offers:

Real-time process control

Dynamic automatic gap control

Automatic roll gap setting after program changes

These upgrades will minimize downtime, improve product quality, and optimize operational efficiency.