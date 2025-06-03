US merchant bar exports up 24.6 percent in March from February

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,240 mt in March last year, up 24.6 percent from February and down 8.5 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.2 million in March compared to $4.6 million in the previous month and $7.3 million in March 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in March with 3,088 mt compared to 2,293 mt in February and 3,456 mt in March last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,547 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in March.