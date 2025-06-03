 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > US...

US merchant bar exports up 24.6 percent in March from February

Tuesday, 03 June 2025 20:12:10 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,240 mt in March last year, up 24.6 percent from February and down 8.5 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $6.2 million in March compared to $4.6 million in the previous month and $7.3 million in March 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in March with 3,088 mt compared to 2,293 mt in February and 3,456 mt in March last year. The other top export destination was Canada with 1,547 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in March.


Tags: Merchant Bar Longs US North America Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices stable

30 May | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official merchant bar prices mostly rise

27 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices rise further

23 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic merchant bar prices move sideways

21 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish merchant bar export prices trend up

16 May | Longs and Billet

Turkish official domestic merchant bar prices trend up

13 May | Longs and Billet

Ex-Turkey merchant bar prices slightly recover

09 May | Longs and Billet

Local Turkish official merchant bar prices mostly stable

06 May | Longs and Billet

US merchant bar exports up 4.1 percent in February from January

02 May | Steel News

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill increases its merchant bar price

30 Apr | Longs and Billet