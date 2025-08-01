 |  Login 
US merchant bar exports down 32.7 percent in May 2025

Friday, 01 August 2025 22:52:38 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,079 mt in May last year, down 32.7 percent from April and down 28.2 percent year on year. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $3.6 million in May compared to $5.6 million in the previous month and $5.0 million in May 2024.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in May with 2,123 mt compared to 2,375 mt in April and 2,608 mt in May last year. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US merchant bar exports in May.


